Wedding Expo brings out all brides and grooms

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — WWAY partnered with Camille’s of Wilmington and Ironclad Brewery for the 2019 Wedding Expo in downtown Wilmington.

It was open to anyone who was interested and registered.

The purpose of the expo was to give people wedding ideas and inspiration.

There were vendors, florists, photographers, caterers, and plenty more wedding professionals and industry experts there to help people get ready for their big day.

Groom Stephen Cummins says planning a wedding should not just be left up to the bride.

“If you want to be happy with each other, then you need to be supportive of what makes each other happy,” Cummins said.

There was also raffles and a fashion show for everyone who attended.