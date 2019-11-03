Kites fly high at annual festival in Kure Beach

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Tons of people made their way to the Fort Fisher State Recreation Area in Kure Beach for a day in the sun.

As they flew their kites at the Cape Fear Kite Festival.

This is the festival’s fourteenth year.

People from other parts of the east coast traveled to fly their kites.

Betsy Agar is from Columbia, SC she says she’s been flying kites for nearly 25 years now.

Agar says it doesn’t require a lot of effort.

“It’s a hobby that it’s not competitive. It’s not cut throat. Nobody gets mad. Nobody goes home a soar loser. Everybody has a good time,” Agar said.

A spokesperson says there were about 50 kites in the sky today.