WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire Saturday afternoon.

The call came in sometime before 1:00 p.m. on Saturday on the 3700 block of Carolina Beach Road.

- Advertisement -

As of 1:02 p.m., WFD reported the fire was out, and advised people to avoid the area until crews had left. WFD has not yet said what caused the fire.

There were no injuries reported.