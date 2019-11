DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Runners participated in the Parkway Subaru Battleship NC Half Marathon in Downtown Wilmington on Water St.

This is one of the oldest half marathons in the south. It started in 1988.

Aid stations were on site to assist runners after the half marathon.

The stations supplied them with water, electrolyte fluids, and other sources to help runners with their recovery process.

Everyone who finished received medals for their hard work.