Coast Guard helicopter airlifts man from cruise ship

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has airlifted a man from a cruise ship that was off the coast of North Carolina.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that one of its helicopters rescued the man Sunday afternoon. He was on a ship called Anthem of the Seas. It was about 60 miles from Cape Hatteras, an island that’s part of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Coast Guard said the man was suffering from symptoms of internal bleeding. The crew of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoisted the man, his wife and a doctor from the ship. They were taken to a medical center in Greenville.

The Coast Guard crew is based at an air station in Elizabeth City.