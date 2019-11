ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WCTI) — As Christmas decorations start to go up across the area, one animal rescue wants families to know that it will gladly take most leftover Halloween pumpkins.

Hubert’s Piggies by the Sea will take all pumpkins and squash that do not have mold for their animals.

- Advertisement -

The rescue houses 15 miniature pigs, who Executive Director Miriam Gilligan says will gladly eat your used decorations.

To read more, click here.