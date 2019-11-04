‘Halloween Kills’ wraps production in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Production has officially wrapped for the movie ‘Halloween Kills’ which has been filming in the Port City in recent weeks.

It was announced on the Tona Bee Dahlquist Casting Facebook page Sunday saying, “that’s a wrap on Halloween Kills. Much thanks to all of you that gave us your time for filming … we could not have made this film without you. Looking forward to seeing many of you on the big screen October 2020!”

- Advertisement -

On Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis dropped a video with some behind the scenes clips of she and fellow cast members filming here in the Cape Fear.