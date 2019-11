CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Many Carolina Panthers fans went home happy Sunday afternoon after a big win over the Tennessee Titans.

But, Sunday was extra memorable for one Purple Heart recipient from the Charlotte area, who left the game in a new ride and with a big smile on his face.

“I am a little lost for words, but I cannot tell you how much it means to have Caliber and a team at Veterans Home,” Army Specialist Kevin Grimes said.