Local teams headed to the NCHSAA boys soccer state playoffs

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– The Cape Fear will be well represented in the 2019 NCHSAA boys soccer state playoffs. The brackets were released on Monday with nine area teams in the hunt for the title. Below are the first round match ups for teams in our viewing area. First round games will be held on Wednesday, November 6th.

NCHSAA FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

CLASS 4A

#6 Hoggard-Bye

#17 Laney vs. #16 Apex- 6:00 p.m.

#21 Ashley vs. #12 New Bern- 6:00 p.m.

CLASS 3A

#28 South Johnston vs. #5 New Hanover- 6:00 p.m.

#32 North Brunswick vs. #1 Jacksonville- 6:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

#29 Graham vs. #4 Wallace-Rose Hill

#24 Northeastern vs. #9 East Bladen- 6:00 p.m.

#20 Whiteville vs. #13 Currituck County

CLASS 1A

#24 East Columbus vs. #9 Voyager Academy