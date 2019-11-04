Salvation Army kicks off Christmas giving campaigns

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — ‘Tis the season for giving! Thousands of kids in our community need your help to have a Christmas of their dreams.

Salvation Army of Cape Fear is able to make it possible with generous help from you through their annual Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

To start the new Angel Tree season, the Salvation Army hosted a kickoff event on Monday inside the Independence Mall.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary hosted it and provided volunteers to assist Angel Adopters. The Community Brass Band played Christmas music.

Placed within Independence Mall, the Angel Tree will operate from now until December 14.

On the tree are printed angels that have the name, age, and gift suggestions for a child “angel” registered in the program. Each angel is ready for members of the community to “adopt” (purchase gifts) for Christmas.

Businesses and community organizations that would like to adopt angels or volunteer for the program can call Dottie Playforth at (910) 762-2070 ext 66520 for more information.

When ready to return Angel gifts to The Salvation Army, Angel Adopters may return their unwrapped, new gifts to the following locations:

The Angel Tree in Independence Mall, Wilmington.

The Salvation Army Family Store at 1411 Floral Parkway, Wilmington

The Salvation Army Family Store at 820 N Second St., Wilmington

The Salvation Army Family Store at 4566 Long Beach Road, Southport

The Salvation Army Christmas Center at 2307 N. College, Murrayville

The Salvation Army is also kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign, with a goal of raising $325,000.

The money raised in the Red Kettles helps with The Salvation Army’s social service programs.

In 2019, The Salvation Army of Wilmington has served more than 4,000 people through its social service programs that provide food, clothing, and emergency financial assistance to those in need.

More than 1,000 additional people received service through The Salvation Army Red Shield Center of Hope.

Countless others received help and hope through hurricane relief and recovery efforts.

Community members who would like to volunteer to ring the bells can call Angela Fox at (910) 762-2070 ext. 66529.

“The Salvation Army is grateful for the community and community partners. Because of their generosity, we can serve residents in need at Christmas and throughout the year with our social service programs,” said Major Mark Craddock, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Wilmington, NC Corps.