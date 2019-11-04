Sunset Beach Town Council votes against deeper dredging

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After more than a year of discussion and controversy regarding dredging in Sunset Beach, the town is one step closer to making it a reality. However, it won’t happen how some wanted it done.

In May, the town was awarded a grant for more than $3.7 million to dredge Mary’s Creek, Turtle Creek, South Jinks Creek, the Bay Area, the Feeder Channel, and the Finger Canals.

Under the current permit, dredging would go no deeper than two feet. On Monday night, council discussed requesting a variance to dredge down five feet.

After hearing from boating enthusiasts in favor of additional dredging, and environmental activists against it, council voted not to request the variance.

Dredging under the existing two foot permit will likely not begin until November 2020.