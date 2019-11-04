Things to know: Tuesday is municipal Election Day

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Municipal elections will be held Tuesday in 92 North Carolina counties, where voters will choose mayors, other local elected officials and referendums.

Registered voters can see if they have an election in which they are eligible to vote and view their sample ballot and Election Day polling place by using the Voter Search Tool.

- Advertisement -

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, urged all eligible voters who did not vote early to cast their ballot on Tuesday.

“Municipal elections have a tremendous impact on our everyday lives,” Brinson Bell said. “Those elected on Tuesday make decisions about our police and fire services, parks, water systems, sidewalks and more. Yet municipal elections often have low voter participation, meaning these races are often decided by slim margins.”

The State Board of Elections offers the following 9 tips for Election Day voters: