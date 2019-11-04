Things to know: Tuesday is municipal Election Day

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Municipal elections will be held Tuesday in 92 North Carolina counties, where voters will choose mayors, other local elected officials and referendums.
Registered voters can see if they have an election in which they are eligible to vote and view their sample ballot and Election Day polling place by using the Voter Search Tool.
Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, urged all eligible voters who did not vote early to cast their ballot on Tuesday.
“Municipal elections have a tremendous impact on our everyday lives,” Brinson Bell said. “Those elected on Tuesday make decisions about our police and fire services, parks, water systems, sidewalks and more. Yet municipal elections often have low voter participation, meaning these races are often decided by slim margins.”
The State Board of Elections offers the following 9 tips for Election Day voters:
- Registered voters who reside in a municipality with elections may vote on Election Day. To find out if you are eligible and to view a sample ballot, go to the State Board’s Voter Lookup tool here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.
- Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.
- Find your Election Day polling place here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/
- Same-day voter registration is not available on Election Day.
- Voters who need assistance or accommodations at the polls must request it. Individuals who are unable to enter the polling place may vote curbside.
- Voter photo identification is not required in any North Carolina election in 2019. It will be required to vote in 2020, with exceptions.
- If you present to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. No voter will be turned away.
- The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.
- Election results will begin posting after 7:30 p.m. on the State Board website here: https://er.ncsbe.gov/