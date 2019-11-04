UNCW Men’s Basketball ready for season opener

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The UNCW Men’s Basketball team will kickoff their 2019-2020 season on Tuesday evening at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks will welcome in Johnson & Wales, it’s the first meeting between the two schools.

UNCW is coming off a season where they finished with a 10-23 record and 10th in the CAA standings. There will be a new look to the Seahawks in 2019 with eight newcomers joining the roster, highlighted transfers Mike Okauru and Carter Skaggs. UNCW plans to get everyone on the roster playing time Tuesday night against Johnson & Wales.

“Everybody is going to get a chance to play and you’ll see a lot of different combinations,”says UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath. “With such a new rosters we want to get everyone acclimated with playing together.”

UNCW is 25-28 in season openers since 1963, with a 17-7 record at home.

Tip-off between the Seahawks and Wildcats is set for 7:00 p.m. from Trask Coliseum.