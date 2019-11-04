Wave transit conversation returns to the table at commissioner’s meeting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After Commissioner Jonathan Barfield opened the floor for public comment, the discussion about Wave transit resurfaced.

A resident attending the meeting requested the board to re-consider their vote to not support the Wave transit’s request of more than a half million dollars.

- Advertisement -

Some commissioners were outspoken about their concerns like Commissioner Woody White, who addressed Wave’s inability to uphold its 8% fund balance.

Commission Chairman Jonathan Barfield says Wave is facing a huge deficit since the state ruled New Hanover an urban county, a few months ago. To over come this, Barfield says Wave is looking at getting money from the county and the city, and reducing service hours.

“What most cities provide is a 20 minute headway which means the bus comes every 20 minutes and that helps increase ridership,” Barfield said. “In our community, buses come every 60 minutes so folks that have to wait there for an hour. It doesn’t lend you to have choice riders. It’s more folks who really have to ride that bus.”

Related Article: Wilmington city leaders hold off on sale of old Wave Transit site

County Manager Chris Coudriet plans to meet with Wave Tuesday, then have Wave at the next meeting to answer all questions by board members.