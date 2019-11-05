After first trial ends in hung jury, Brunswick County man convicted of raping children

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man whose first trial ended in a hung jury has been convicted on multiple child sex crime charges.

Jay Johnson Waugh, 37, was found guilty of one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of rape of a child by an adult offender, and eight counts of sexual offense with a child by an adult offender.

The victims testified against Waugh that the abuse began when they were both approximately three years old.

Following a week-long trial, the jury deliberated for approximately 35 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on each and every count.

Waugh was sentenced to more than 75 years in prison.

In January of 2016, Waugh was on trial for indecent liberties with a minor. After deliberations, jurors were unable to reach a verdict. The count was 11 to 1 in favor of conviction.

In June of 2018, he was arrested on rape and sex offense of a child charges.

Waugh will be subject to both the sex offender registry and satellite based monitoring upon his release from prison.