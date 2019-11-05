Burgaw prepares to ring in the holidays with Hometown Christmas celebrations

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw is ringing in a fun-filled Hometown Christmas for the entire region to enjoy.

Six events, starting November 29 and concluding with a spectacular Blueberry Drop on New Year’s Eve, include the annual tree lighting on the courthouse square, a home tour, Santa’s Workshop, and a holiday movie night.

“Burgaw is a charming small town nestled in the heart of Pender County,” Burgaw Parks & Recreation Director Cody Suggs said. “The entire town is decked out for the holidays. It’s the perfect setting for memorable Hometown Christmas celebrations.”

Event details include:

The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by the Town of Burgaw, featuring Christmas carols, a visit by Santa, and a flashlight Candy Cane Hunt, on November 29, 6-8 p.m.

What’s the holidays without a holiday-themed movie? Join us at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot for a showing of “ELF” on December 6. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Pender Historical Society will present their Christmas Home Tour of historic and beautifully decorated local buildings and homes on Saturday, December 7, 3-7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at area merchants and the Pender County Museum.

Saturday, December 14, 3-5 p.m. is Santa’s Workshop in the Historic Burgaw Train Depot. This free community event will feature photos with Santa, a gingerbread house contest and display, crafts, and cookies.

Also, on Saturday, December 14, the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Burgaw. This event is a family favorite as Burgaw shines with Christmas spirit! To get you into the holiday mood, we guarantee there will be snow!

Wrapping up the holidays is the Second Annual Blueberry Drop on New Year’s Eve. Join us December 31, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. as we enjoy the music of Rivermist Band on Fremont Street near the Historic Train Depot. We will ring in the New Year at 7 p.m., Greenwich Mean Time – the perfect time for families to celebrate New Year’s Eve!

“We’ve also included a Hometown Christmas Decorating Contest,” said Suggs. “Stephanie Key from Pender County Tourism and I will judge the best decorated businesses, homes, churches, and non-profit organizations who have decked the halls for the holidays. Judging will take place by December 6.”

For more information about the upcoming Hometown Christmas events, contact Cody Suggs at (910)300-6401. Any organization wishing to enter a float in the Lighted Parade should contact the Burgaw Chamber of Commerce at (910) 259-9817.