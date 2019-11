WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If your evening plans included a trip to the Cape Fear Fair and Expo on Tuesday night, you’re out of luck.

The fair will not open at 5 p.m. due to weather.

- Advertisement -

Fair Manager Skip Watkins said the heavy rain from earlier somewhat saturated the fairgrounds and they’re concerned about outlying bands.

In the interest of customer satisfaction and safety they decided to not open.

The fair will reopen on Wednesday for normal hours.