Familiar face to take over as Wrightsville Beach mayor

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After serving on the Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman for eight years, Darryl Mills will soon take over the role of mayor.

Unofficial results show Mills receiving 480 votes, followed by challenger Greg Buscemi with 216 votes.

- Advertisement -

Mills was originally elected to serve a four-year term in 2011 and was re-elected for another four-year term in 2015.

Wrightsville Beach Mayor Bill Blair announced earlier this summer he would not seek re-election.

Two candidates ran unopposed for the Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman, Zeke Partin and Jeff DeGroote.