Get lit in a good way at Neon Bike Brigade at Carolina Beach Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Glow with the flow in support of OceanCure! Saturday is the Neon Bike Brigade at Carolina Beach.

Hundreds of people will take off from the Carolina Beach Lake to get wheels turning!\

Around the lake you can enjoy food vendors, wine or cold beer from Good Hops Brewing and live music before the ride. At sunset, the neon bike brigade begins, traveling to the North End and ending at the after party at SeaWitch.

The rest of the evening is for listening to the island’s favorite 90’s band, Just Yesterday!

All money raised goes to OceanCure.

For further information and to REGISTER please see the site below:

https://ocean-cure.org/neon-bike-brigade