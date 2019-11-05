Hosmer, Laub unofficial winners in H2GO Board of Commissioners race

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With about 87.5% of the precincts reported in Brunswick County, the Steve Hosmer and Barry Laub have unofficially won the race for the H2GO Board of Commissioners.

Hosmer holds 28.86% of the votes and Laub with 27.52%.

- Advertisement -

There were two open seats on the five-member board of the Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO Sanitary District.

Four candidates were vying for the two open seats – Jeff Gerken, John Bradley, Steve Hosmer and Barry Laub.

The board was split three to two, against a proposed reverse osmosis plant in Belville. But with the results as they stand, the board could flip.

The board could now be split four to one in support of the RO plant. This has been a hot button issue for the last several years, and these results could weigh heavily on the future of the plant and other H2GO matters.

Click here for the official election results.