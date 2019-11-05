ICE agents arrest man released by North Carolina sheriff

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Federal agents have arrested a Mexican citizen who was released by a North Carolina sheriff’s office after he was convicted and sentenced for a drunken driving death in January.

Jose Barajas-Diaz was convicted on Oct. 24 and given a five-year suspended sentence, with credit for time served. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office then released him, refusing to honor an ICE request to detain him for living in the U.S. without permission. Barajas-Diaz was free for a week before Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested him on Friday.

Sheriff Garry McFadden has said his office must comply with any federal arrest warrant, but not with administrative detainer requests that lack judicial authority.

Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis accused the sheriff on Tuesday of putting reckless sanctuary policies ahead of public safety.