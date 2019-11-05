Incumbent will keep his seat as mayor of Surf City

SURF CITY,NC (WWAY) — One mayoral race worth a close eye Tuesday night was in Surf City.

Incumbent Doug Medlin will keep his seat as mayor, beating challenger and councilman Jeremy Shugarts.

A mix of tears, cheers and hugs among the Medlin team outside of the Surf City precinct just after an election worker read aloud the results.

“I appreciate the citizens in Surf City putting their confidence in me and I will do just like I always have.” Medlin said. “I will put my best foot forward.”

Medlin says he can’t wait to get back to unfinished business like the beach re-nourishment project.

He says, regardless of how residents voted on Tuesday, he’s still going to serve as the mayor to the best of his abilities.

Medlin will be joined by Councilmembers Donald Helms, William J. Fowler, and Dwight Torres.