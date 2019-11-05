Landfall Foundation awards 89 grants to local non-profits and schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For 24 years, the Landfall Foundation has been awarding hundreds of thousands of dollars to local non-profits and schools. Tuesday, they continued their mission in awarding 89 grants estimating $40,000.

Landfall Foundation President Mary Papageorgiou-McGrath says they try their best to fulfill all submitted requests for grants. She says each year the community needs change.

“It depends on the year like sometimes we have more requests than others,” Papageorgiou-McGrath said. “Like last year, we had Hurricane Florence and, like you could imagine, the needs were quite critical and quite staggering.”

This year twenty-two grants were awarded to improve our community’s culture through the arts. Thirty grants were awarded related to health and welfare with some targeted to ending hunger and poor nutrition among kids and adults. Thirty-seven grants were awarded to education initiatives.

Earlier this year, two capital grants of more than 30 thousand dollars were awarded to the Good Shepherd Center and the Wilmington Children’s Museum.