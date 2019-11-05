New playground opens at Soundside Park in Surf City

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City celebrated the grand opening of a new playground at Soundside Park Monday afternoon.

The playground has been in the works for about two years.

It was built using matching grants obtained through the Surf City Parks and Recreation staff and town council.

It replaced a previous playground that was about 15 years old and only accommodated 30 to 40 people at a time. The new and improved design can now hold 150 people.

Families say they are grateful to have a brand new place for their children to kick back and have fun.

“It’s awesome,” one local mom said. “We’ve been here for a couple years now and the other park is nothing compared to what this is. The storms keep coming through, keep messing everything up and this one looks solid. My kids love the outdoors and we just love to be outdoors as a family.”

Children also say they are glad to have a place to come and play and forget about their homework for a little while.