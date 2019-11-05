‘Once Upon A Time’ happens Saturday for Cape Fear Literacy Council

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mark your calendars for the area’s most exciting fundraising event, benefiting local adult learners, and their families.
The 34th Annual Cape Fear Literacy Council’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ Gala is Saturday.
Organizers will take you on a magical journey of good versus evil and invite you to wear your best fantasy costume.
Highlights include:
* Open bar of magical elixirs by Blue Shark Vodka,
* Theme-inspired delectables by Middle of the Island,
* Silent auction,
* An enchanted forest,
* Our ever-popular photo booth, and
* Special musical guest Uptown Easy.
For more information and tickets click here.