‘Once Upon A Time’ happens Saturday for Cape Fear Literacy Council

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mark your calendars for the area’s most exciting fundraising event, benefiting local adult learners, and their families.

The 34th Annual Cape Fear Literacy Council’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ Gala is Saturday.

Organizers will take you on a magical journey of good versus evil and invite you to wear your best fantasy costume.

Highlights include:

* Open bar of magical elixirs by Blue Shark Vodka,

* Theme-inspired delectables by Middle of the Island,

* Silent auction,

* An enchanted forest,

* Our ever-popular photo booth, and

* Special musical guest Uptown Easy.

For more information and tickets click here.