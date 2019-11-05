Pierce becomes first female mayor-elect in Carolina Beach, Shuttleworth loses council seat

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — More than 1700 voters cast ballots in Carolina Beach, leading to a historic moment in the beach town. For the first time in history, a woman will take over the reigns as mayor.

LeAnn Pierce garnered 925 votes, making her the unofficial winner.

- Advertisement -

Pierce is a town council member who is currently in the middle of her term.

She beat out Tom Elicson, who received 679 votes. Dorrene Stanley received 53 votes, followed by T.D. Scaringi with 48 votes. Current Mayor Joe Benson announced earlier this year he would not run for re-election.

As for Carolina Beach Town Council, two seats were up for grabs.

Related Article: Lawsuit filed over Trump plans for offshore drilling tests

Councilman Steve Shuttleworth received 905 votes, which was about 20 votes short to keep his seat. The top two vote-getters for town council were Lynn Barbee with 1,024 votes, followed by Jay Healy with 926 votes.

These votes will not become official until they are certified by the board of elections.