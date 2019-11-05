Sunset Beach man accused of using stolen badge, impersonating officer

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Sunset Beach man is charged with using a stolen badge from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to a warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jailen Marquise Jackson was arrested on Saturday after he used a stolen badge from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and claimed he was a sworn law enforcement officer.

- Advertisement -

Jackson is also charged with resist, delay and obstructing a deputy at the time of the arrest.

Jackson was given a $5,000 secured bond.