Trio charged in murder of Brunswick County man

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office have charged three people, including two teens, in connection with a murder that happened last week.

The sheriff’s office say Jaquan D’Angelo Brooks was fatally shot around 10:30 p.m. in the 800-block of McMilly Road NW in Shallotte on Oct. 30.

- Advertisement -

BCSO says Keontae Trulique Hill, 17, of Pea Landing Road in Ash is charged with murder. Amari Tyrese Singleton, 18, of Cherry Rd in Southport is charged with murder. Shamari Quintero Massey, 26, of Rock Creek Rd in Winnabow is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All are in custody at the Brunswick County Detention Facility.