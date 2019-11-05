UNCW reaches agreement with former soccer coach accused of sexual assault

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington has reached a settlement with former UNCW women’s soccer coach Paul Cairney, who was investigated in 2018 amid claims of sexual assault dating back two decades.

According to the terms of the agreement, which was signed in May, UNCW paid Cairney $42,000 and his legal counsel $8,000. It also designates UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass as the primary point of contact for job references related to Cairney. The AD also provided a signed letter of reference.

In turn, Cairney releases UNCW, the UNC Board of Governors and others from claims, damages and actions related to the “discontinuation” of his employment. Each party also agrees that this is not an admission of liability on the part of any party.

Cairney was an “at-will” employee at UNCW. The university parted ways with Cairney in June of 2018, six months after he was placed on administrative leave when the sexual assault allegations came to light, nearly 10 years after the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated claims of sexual misconduct.

In 2007, the sheriff’s office received information from a woman that Cairney sexually assaulted her in 1996 when she was a 15-year-old camper attending a girls’ soccer camp at UNCW. She made it clear to the sheriff’s office that she did not want to file criminal charges. NHSO determined there was insufficient evidence to make an arrest. UNCW Police, UNCW nor the DA’s office say they were aware of that investigation.

In December of 2017, social media posts containing information about this 1996 allegation brought the matter to the attention of UNCW. The administrators then began further internal investigation. During that investigation, they discovered that, in 2004, a person, through an email, made an allegation of sexual misconduct again Cairney.

This second and separate report was handled internally by the university in 2004. Neither the UNCW Police, DA’s office, NHSO, were made aware of this 2004 email or of the internal investigation.

In light of the discovery of this 2004 email, UNCW as well as UNCW Police notified the DA’s office in February of 2018. At that time, the DA’s office requested the SBI to investigate the claims.

Two days after Cairney’s employment ended at UNCW, the district attorney’s office held a news conference and announced he would not face any charges in regards to sexual misconduct claims.

SBI said investigators were unable to develop any new information during their investigation with the 1996 claim that would change the original determination made by the sheriff’s office investigators.

As for the 2004 report, SBI could not identify or locate the sender of the email. As a result, the DA’s office is not able to proceed with criminal charges.

Cairney had been with the soccer team since 1994. He became the head coach in 1996.