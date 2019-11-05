UNCW Women’s Basketball falls on the road to Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM,NC (UNCW Sports)–Redshirt senior GiGi Smith scored a game-high 26 points, but it was not enough as Wake Forest overcome an early deficit to hand UNCW a 65-55 loss in the women’s basketball season opener for both teams at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Smith, who authored her eighth career 20-point game, made 9-of-17 shots from the floor, including a 2-for-5 showing from long range, while connecting on six of eight free throws.

- Advertisement -

Junior forward Paige Powell added nine points with a team-high eight rebounds while senior guard Ahyiona Vason chipped in eight points.

Freshman guard Alexandria Scruggs came off the bench to pace Wake Forest with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field in addition to going 5-for-6 at the free throw line. Senior guard Alex Sharp contributed 14 points with 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.