5th Quarter Team of the Week: Topsail Pirates

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–It has been years in the making for the Topsail High School football team, but they finally got it done last Friday night. The Pirates beat Hoggard 9-7 for their first win over the Vikings in program history. The win earned Topsail this weeks 5th Quarter Team of the Week award.

The game came down to the final play as Jose Orellana connected on a 37 yard field goal to put Topsail on top as time expired. Orellana is listed as a linebacker on the Pirate’s roster, but his head coach has all the confidence in the world in him with the game on the line.

- Advertisement -

“He doesn’t get the same amount of practice as most kickers, he’s our outside linebacker,”said Topsail head coach Wayne Inman. “When we called on him he was ready and didn’t bat an eye at it.”

The win gives Topsail their 7th of the season keeping them right in the playoff hunt, but the success hasn’t come without hard times. The Pirates lost All-Conference running back Noah Lavalle on the first play of the season and the injuries only piled up from there. The one thing that kept Topsail’s hopes alive was their next man up mentality.

“I think this year just goes to prove that it’s not based on one player,”says Pirate senior Jose Orellana. “We all came together and everything to keep moving forward.”

2018 was the first year Topsail had won more than five games since 2012, but this years senior class made it a mission of theirs to turn this program around.

“Last year we made a new culture for our whole program and were trying to keep that same culture every year now,”says Topsail senior Connor Anderson. “Our goal is to have a winning season from now on.”

This Friday night the Pirates will hit the road for the final game of the season against the North Brunswick Scorpions. In 2018, Topsail won the shootout 43-27 and it’s never easy preparing to take on a team that runs the triple option offense.

“It is really tough trying to simulate what they do in just a week,”said Inman. “You got to have a lot of discipline, if you don’t you’re going to give up the big play against them.”

Kickoff between the Pirates and Scorpions is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday night in Leland.