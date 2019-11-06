Chicken Salad Chick opens in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new restaurant in Wilmington had eager customers lined up around the building early Wednesday morning.

Chicken Salad Chick celebrated its grand opening in The Forum shopping center. It’s located 1131 A Military Cutoff Road.

The line was wrapped around the building as the crowd anticipated the opening for the first day.

The restaurant rewarded the first customer in line with free chicken salad every week for a year. The lucky first person landed her spot in line at 12:30 last night.

They didn’t stop there. The 99 customers after her received free chicken salad every month for a year.

The menu includes an assortment of chicken salad, pimento cheese and more.

Owner Shane Pinder says the restaurant looks forward to serving the community.

“The purpose with Chicken Salad Chick is to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others,” Pinder said. “For us, to be able to bring a comfort food — a place where people can come in and love the food. They sit down and meet us and overtime build relationships in Wilmington where we can give back to the community.”

If you want to “chick” it out yourself, it is open everyday from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.