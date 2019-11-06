High School Soccer Playoff Roundup: November 6th

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover High School boys soccer team didn’t miss a beat on Wednesday night. The Wildcats protected their home field and beat No.28 South Johnston 1-0. The match was scoreless until the 47th minute when Aidan Payne found the back of the net for the only goal of the night.

Below, are the final scores from the first round of the NCHSAA boys soccer state tournament.

High School Soccer Final Scores

Class 4A- #17 Laney 1 , #16 Apex 2

Class 4A- #21 Ashley 2 , #12 New Bern 1

Class 4A- #6 Hoggard-Bye

Class 3A- #32 North Brunswick 0 , #1 Jacksonville 5

Class 3A- #28 South Johnston 0 , #5 New Hanover 1

Class 2A- #24 Northeastern 0 , #9 East Bladen 3

Class 2A- #20 Whiteville 0 , #13 Currituck County 2

Class 1A- #24 East Columbus 0 , #9 Voyager Academy 4

Second Round Schedules-November 9th

Class 4A- #21 Ashley vs. #5 South Central

Class 4A- #11 Heritage vs. #6 Hoggard

Class 3A- #21 Western Alamance vs. #5 New Hanover

Class 2A- #9 East Bladen vs. #8 North Johnston