NC teacher accused of sex with student found dead

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WSOC) — A high school teacher recently charged with having a sexual relationship with a student was found dead Wednesday morning, along with her husband, in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Huntersville police.
Officers were called around 8 a.m. to the home of 63-year-old Garinger High School teacher Emma Ogle, who last week was arrested after being accused of having sex with a student.
Detectives said Emma Ogle’s husband, 59-year-old Michael Ogle, did not show up for work Wednesday morning and a relative went to the home to check on him. That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun.
Police were then called to the home, which is on Hambright Road, near Patterson Road, and authorities urged residents to avoid the area while they called in their SWAT team.