NC teacher accused of sex with student found dead

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WSOC) — A high school teacher recently charged with having a sexual relationship with a student was found dead Wednesday morning, along with her husband, in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Huntersville police.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. to the home of 63-year-old Garinger High School teacher Emma Ogle, who last week was arrested after being accused of having sex with a student.

- Advertisement -

Detectives said Emma Ogle’s husband, 59-year-old Michael Ogle, did not show up for work Wednesday morning and a relative went to the home to check on him. That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun.

Police were then called to the home, which is on Hambright Road, near Patterson Road, and authorities urged residents to avoid the area while they called in their SWAT team.

Read more here.