New film featuring Russell Crowe to shoot in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We announced back in October that Actor Russell Crowe would be in Wilmington filming his new movie and it looks like we finally have a date for it to begin.

“The Georgetown Project” will begin filming at Saint James Parish and 25 South Third Street on November 20.

- Advertisement -

Crowe will play a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. As things worsen, his estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.