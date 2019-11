SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Newcomer Joe Pat Hatem has defeated incumbent Jerry Dove in the race to become Southport mayor.

In 2017, Jerry Dove won reelection as Southport mayor — 13 votes ahead of Joe Pat Hatem.

This time around Joe Pat Hatem received 1,068 votes, Jerry Dove received 631 votes and write-in candidates received 4 votes.



Brunswick County Board of Elections will canvass votes on Friday, November 15.