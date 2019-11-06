Police: Passenger threw out beer bottle before driving away from crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for two hit and run suspects.

According to WPD, police responded to the 1200-block of S. College Road around 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25.

The victim, an 84-year-old Wilmington woman, was merging into a lane on S. College in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when she collided with a red four-door sedan, police say.

Wilmington PD says both cars pulled into a parking lot, at which time the victim witnessed the passenger — described as a white male in his late 30s with short brown hair, approximately six feet tall, wearing a white tee shirt and shorts — getting out of the car and tossing a beer bottle into the grass.

He then reportedly asked her to pull into a parking space to exchange information. As she parked, the passenger switched with the driver — described as a heavyset white female in her late 30s with dirty-blond hair — and they drove away from the scene.

The victim’s vehicle suffered an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Anyone with information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609. Text-a-Tip is currently down.