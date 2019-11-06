Proposed changes to 2020-2021 NHCS calendar delayed

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A proposed change to the 2020-2021 calendar for New Hanover County Schools has been delayed.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the New Hanover County School Calendar Committee voted to recommend keeping the 2020-2021 calendar as it is.

Officials previously talked about shifting the calendars to align all the traditional schools onto one calendar. Calendar Committee Chairman Nelson Beaulieu says the district has nine different school calendars.

Their goal was to narrow the different calendars down to just a few throughout the district.

Tuesday night, officials decided to hold off on pursuing the calendar change this year, and revisiting it in a few months.

“The proposal from the Calendar Committee was for a year-round calendar that would start the school year two weeks earlier, and end it two weeks earlier the following year,” Beaulieu said. “We thought that such a major change, there was a consensus among the board members, that doing something that big probably needed a little bit longer prep time for families.”

In December, Beaulieu says they will vote on the 2020-2021 school calendar.

In a few months, he says they will discuss implementing the calendar change for the 2021-2022 school year.