Vets, active duty military get free lunch at Texas Roadhouse on Veterans Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Texas Roadhouse is honoring veterans and active members of the US military across the country by offering a free lunch on Veterans Day.

For the eighth year, every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of our armed forces.

All veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu.

Items include a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch.

You will need proof of service, including military or VA card, or discharge papers.

“Texas Roadhouse appreciates the men and women of our armed forces. Each year, we honor their commitment to protecting our nation by hosting a free lunch for all active and retired military,” the restaurant said in a release.

Just stop in any restaurant from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Monday, November 11.

Find your local Texas Roadhouse .