Wilmington firefighters conduct training near UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you are near UNCW Wednesday and Thursday, you may see lots of smoke.

The Wilmington Fire Department is conducting Rapid Intervention Training at the Glen Apartments across from the university.

Firefighters will be training between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.

MAYDAY! MAYDAY! MAYDAY!! Words that no firefighter ever wants to hear, but we train so that IF that day ever arrives, we are READY to respond. These life-saving skills are just a few that are taught in @NC_OSFM‘s RIT school. pic.twitter.com/5Quv44DeVE — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) November 6, 2019

Drivers on S. College Road and nearby residents could see periods of heavy smoke caused by the exercises.