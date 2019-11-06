Wilmington firefighters conduct training near UNCW

Firefighters conducting training on Nov. 6, 2019. (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you are near UNCW Wednesday and Thursday, you may see lots of smoke.

The Wilmington Fire Department is conducting Rapid Intervention Training at the Glen Apartments across from the university.

Firefighters will be training between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.

Drivers on S. College Road and nearby residents could see periods of heavy smoke caused by the exercises.

