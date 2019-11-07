Brascote Ln. and Aftonshire Dr. intersection closed for emergency repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The intersection of Brascote Lane and Aftonshire Drive in Wilmington has been closed to all but local traffic beginning immediately as crews make emergency sewer repairs, according to CFPUA.

The closure, which affects traffic in the Ashley Park and Georgetowne subdivisions, is expected to last until Wednesday, November 13.

- Advertisement -

All traffic west of the intersection should use St. Andrews Drive for access, while traffic to the east should use South College Road.

See this map for more information.