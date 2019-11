WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We are less than 50 days until Christmas, but the holiday cheer can already been seen in the streets of downtown Wilmington.

The city has added Christmas wreaths to light poles along Front Street.

- Advertisement -

The Downtown Holiday Tree Lighting will take place on Nov. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus stopping by the event.

The 17th Annual Wilmington Holiday Parade will be from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.