Elementary teacher reworks hit Lizzo song to encourage teamwork

PITTSBURG, PA (KPIX 5) — A Pennsylvania teacher put a creative spin on a hit song to teach her students how to get along and excel in school.

A second grade teacher at Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg reworked the lyrics to singer Lizzo’s hit song “Truth Hurts.” The new lyrics talk about doing good work in school and encourage students to take turns rather than fight and to help each other with school work.

“You want to have a good friend who’s committed, help you with your homework. Just a little, you know I’ll hold you down because you got my back,” the talented students sang in unison.



The teacher, Ms. Mallari, is seen in a clip the Pittsburg Unified School District posted to the district’s Facebook page dancing on a table as she leads the kids through the song.

The video has become a minor viral hit, amassing over 106,000 views and 2,500 shares in under 24 hours.