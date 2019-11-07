Elizabeth Warren holding first campaign events in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina voters will get their first in-person look at Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren with events in the Triangle and Triad.

The Massachusetts senator is holding a town hall-style meeting Thursday evening at Raleigh’s Broughton High School. Earlier in the day the public can attend a Warren interview on the North Carolina A&T State University campus in Greensboro. On Friday morning, she’ll participate in a Raleigh forum assembled by groups focused on issues important to the Latino community.

These are Warren’s first campaign events in North Carolina, which is expected to be a presidential battleground state next November. North Carolina’s presidential primary is one of many scheduled for March 3 and is just three days after the key Democratic primary in South Carolina.

