Ferry system adjusts schedule to accommodate Highway 12 work

OCRACOKE, NC (AP) — The North Carolina Ferry System is adjusting its Hatteras-Ocracoke Silver Lake schedule to help with the repaving of N.C. Highway 12.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says in a news release that, beginning on Thursday, the 10 p.m. departure from Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake and the 12:30 a.m. return trip will be suspended. No changes will be made to the Swan Quarter, Cedar Island, or Ocracoke-South Dock routes.

NCDOT is working to rebuild about 1,000 feet of N.C. 12 that was damaged during Hurricane Dorian in early September. The department expects to reopen N.C. 12 to traffic on or before the Thanksgiving holiday. For now, Ocracoke remains open only to residents, non-resident property owners and personnel approved by Hyde County Emergency Management.