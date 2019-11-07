Junior League of Wilmington Bargain Sale happening this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One way to help the community and get some great holiday fashion and gifts is to visit the Junior League of Wilmington Bargain Sale this weekend.

Bargain Sale begins Friday, November 8 with “Sip & Shop” from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Mayfaire Town Center beside the H&M store.

- Advertisement -

“Sip & Shop” is a ticketed event. All participants will have early access to the sale while enjoying some hors d’oeuvres and unlimited beer and wine.

There will also be a fashion show this year.

Tickets for “Sip & Shop” will be sold at the door for $15.

On Saturday, the sale opens up to the public with everything 50% off. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The sale ends at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets on Saturday are $5 at the door. All veterans and children under 10 are able to come in for free. The first 50 shoppers that arrive will get a free Junior League of Wilmington reusable shopping bag.

The Junior League of Wilmington is a women’s organization designed to empower women to effect change in their communities. JLW has been a long-time supporter of the Wilmington community, contributing countless hours and over $1 million to many local projects and organizations over the years.

The proceeds of this event, and the other fundraisers hosted throughout the year, will be used to continue providing personal and professional development opportunities for members and to further JLW efforts to decrease the rate of human trafficking in Southeastern North Carolina, which is the organization’s current community impact focus.