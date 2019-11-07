Local law enforcement get scruffy for good cause

CAPE FEAR REGION (WWAY) — Some area law enforcement agencies are ditching the razors this month to participate in “No Shave November”.

In Pender County, members of the Surf City Police Department are getting a little hairy while raising money to support their Shop with a Cop program.

Anyone who would like to sponsor an officer, or donate to the cause, may do so by going to the police department located at 305 N. New River Drive or mailing a check to P.O. Box 2515 Surf City, NC 28445. Make checks payable to: Town of Surf City. Memo: No Shave November.

In Columbus County, deputies at the sheriff’s office are looking a little scruffy too. Each deputy or staff member paid $25 to participate which will go toward buying Christmas gifts for children in need within the county.