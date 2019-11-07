Man receives new hearing aids after losing one during Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — A Wilmington man got fitted for hearing aids at no cost. James Chadwick was born deaf in one ear and gradually, hearing in his right ear declined.

The sound being too loud isn’t something James Chadwick has dealt with lately. James lost a hearing aid during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

All of that changed, once he was given a new set through the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation.

He’s been out of work due to a disability and hasn’t been able to afford the cost of new hearing aids.

His fiancé Donna Carter says one day they were watching television and saw a commercial about the foundation, and made the call.

“It’s going to help his speech, maybe with him talking a little bit better,” Carter said.

Hearing Care Practitioner Sara Cable applied on his behalf because she knew she had to do something to help.

“Can you imagine? If I put plugs in your ears and you couldn’t hear anything, and you had to go through life like that, so not fair,” Cable expressed.

Cable says she’ll see him in a week to make sure James is comfortable with his new set of hearing aids.