Part of Surf City without water due to hydrant replacement

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Surf City, you may be out of water for several hours today as crews replace a hydrant.

The Town says the planned water outage began at 9 a.m. and services will be interrupted for approximately eight hours.

There is a boil water advisory in effect until water service is restored.

The following places are being impacted by the work:

600 – 3017 Blocks of S Shore

600-1300 Blocks of S Topsail

Charlotte Ave

Lazy Day Dr

Seahorse Ave, North & South Harbor Drives

Coastal Cay

Rosemary Ln

Karen St

Jennifer Rd

Loreen Dr

Fairytale Ln

Driftwood Dr

Atkinson Rd

Shae’s Landing

Oceanaire Ln

North Ridge

East Ridge

Sandy Ln

West Ridge

Seagull Ct

Dunes Ct

Sound Dr

Island Ct

Sand Ct

S Oak Ct

Cutlass Dr

Windjammer Dr

Maritime Dr

Bonnets Ct

Abigail Ct

Katelyn Dr

Channelbend

White Hills Ln

Oleander Ct

Crutchfield Ave

Bland Ter

Beachwood Dr

Hispaniola Ln

The town says all side streets that may not be listed above.