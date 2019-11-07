Part of Surf City without water due to hydrant replacement

By
WWAY News
-
0
Tap water from sink (Photo: Max Pixel)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Surf City, you may be out of water for several hours today as crews replace a hydrant.

The Town says the planned water outage began at 9 a.m. and services will be interrupted for approximately eight hours.

There is a boil water advisory in effect until water service is restored.

The following places are being impacted by the work:

  • 600 – 3017 Blocks of S Shore
  • 600-1300 Blocks of S Topsail
  • Charlotte Ave
  • Lazy Day Dr
  • Seahorse Ave, North & South Harbor Drives
  • Coastal Cay
  • Rosemary Ln
  • Karen St
  • Jennifer Rd
  • Loreen Dr
  • Fairytale Ln
  • Driftwood Dr
  • Atkinson Rd
  • Shae’s Landing
  • Oceanaire Ln
  • North Ridge
  • East Ridge
  • Sandy Ln
  • West Ridge
  • Seagull Ct
  • Dunes Ct
  • Sound Dr
  • Island Ct
  • Sand Ct
  • S Oak Ct
  • Cutlass Dr
  • Windjammer Dr
  • Maritime Dr
  • Bonnets Ct
  • Abigail Ct
  • Katelyn Dr
  • Channelbend
  • White Hills Ln
  • Oleander Ct
  • Crutchfield Ave
  • Bland Ter
  • Beachwood Dr
  • Hispaniola Ln

The town says all side streets that may not be listed above.

