Part of Surf City without water due to hydrant replacement

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Surf City, you may be out of water for several hours today as crews replace a hydrant.
The Town says the planned water outage began at 9 a.m. and services will be interrupted for approximately eight hours.
There is a boil water advisory in effect until water service is restored.
The following places are being impacted by the work:
- 600 – 3017 Blocks of S Shore
- 600-1300 Blocks of S Topsail
- Charlotte Ave
- Lazy Day Dr
- Seahorse Ave, North & South Harbor Drives
- Coastal Cay
- Rosemary Ln
- Karen St
- Jennifer Rd
- Loreen Dr
- Fairytale Ln
- Driftwood Dr
- Atkinson Rd
- Shae’s Landing
- Oceanaire Ln
- North Ridge
- East Ridge
- Sandy Ln
- West Ridge
- Seagull Ct
- Dunes Ct
- Sound Dr
- Island Ct
- Sand Ct
- S Oak Ct
- Cutlass Dr
- Windjammer Dr
- Maritime Dr
- Bonnets Ct
- Abigail Ct
- Katelyn Dr
- Channelbend
- White Hills Ln
- Oleander Ct
- Crutchfield Ave
- Bland Ter
- Beachwood Dr
- Hispaniola Ln
The town says all side streets that may not be listed above.