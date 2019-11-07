Southport PD accepting applications, donations for ‘Shop with a Cop’ program

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Even though Thanksgiving is three weeks from today, Christmas is upon us — like it or not!

Southport will begin accepting applications and donations for the town’s “Shop with a Cop” program Friday. The town will begin accepting applications at noon.

You can also bring donations to the police department, located at 1029 N Howe Street, through Dec. 11 at noon.

The shop day will be Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Walmart on N. Howe Street.

If you have questions please call (910) 457-7911.